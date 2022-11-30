This Is Illinois' Most Unique Christmas Tradition

Christmas is just around the corner, and many American's are gearing up for the season. Every state has a different tradition that is passed down from generation to generation that gets residents excited for the holidays. One tradition in particular is very unique to the traditions of all the other states.

According to a list compiled by Insider, the most unique Christmas tradition in all of Illinois encompasses the existence of the American Christkindlmarkt in Chicago. Insider mentioned that this is the largest and most famous Christmas market in the entire state. Aside from traditional crafts, there is also food and drink available for purchase at the timeless market.

Here is what Insider had to say about the most unique Christmas tradition in all of Illinois:

"The most famous American Christkindlmarkt (Christmas Market) is in Chicago. Styled after the traditional, centuries-old markets of Germany, this Christkindlmarkt features hundreds of vendors selling traditional crafts and trinkets from Germany, Austria, and local artisans. There's also plenty to eat and drink, like glühwein (mulled wine), hot cocoa, and giant German pretzels. The Daley Plaza location is open from November 19 to December 24, 2021, while the Wrigleyville location is opened through New Year's Eve."

