Two Illinois Cities Rank As The 'Best For Singles'

By Logan DeLoye

November 29, 2022

Cheerful female friends enjoying drinks in bar
Photo: Getty Images

Are you searching for love? There are some cities in America that make it easy to meet other singles depending on the atmosphere and events that allow strangers to connect.

According to a list compiled by Wallethub, Chicago and Aurora are two of the best cities for singles in America. Chicago ranked as the 34th best city for singles and Aurora ranked as 123rd.

Here is what Wallethub had to say about compiling the data to discover the best cities for singles in the United States:

"Nearly 50% of the U.S. adult population is unmarried (never married, divorced or widowed), according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates. The share may be higher or lower in an individual city, though, and the ratio of women to men also will differ in each. Some singles may boost their chances of meeting others through online dating, which got a boost in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. To help America’s singles find love, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 36 key indicators of dating-friendliness. Our data set ranges from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a two-person meal."

For a continued list visit wallethub.com.

