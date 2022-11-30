This Is Michigan's Most Unique Christmas Tradition

Christmas is just around the corner, and many American's are gearing up for the splendor of the season. Every state has a different tradition that is passed down from generation to generation that gets residents excited for the holidays. One tradition in particular is very unique to the traditions of all the other states.

According to a list compiled by Insider, the most unique Christmas tradition in all of Michigan involves shopping at the "largest Christmas store in the world." Bronner's Chritstmas Wonderland is not only the largest in the world, but it is also open for the entire year. Insider mentioned that visitors can find anything that they can "possibly think of" in this one-of-a-kind Christmas store. There are so many decorations and "trinkets" at the store that it spans multiple floors.

Here is what Insider had to say about the most unique Christmas tradition in all of Michigan:

"Bronner's Christmas Wonderland claims to be the largest Christmas store in the world. Open all year round, the 320,000 square-foot store contains multiple floors of decorations, gifts, trees, and any holiday trinket you can possibly think of."

For more of the most unique Christmas traditions in each state visit insider.com.