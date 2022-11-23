Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S

"Oh, there's no place like home for the holidays..." unless it's one of the most magical Winter wonderland destinations in the entire country.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the most magical Winter wonderland towns in all of Michigan are Marquette, Holland, Frankenmuth, and Munising. These festive towns also rank among the best in the country.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about a few of the most magical winter wonderland towns in Michigan:

Holland:

"Nestled along Lake Michigan, Holland may be medium sized but it feels more like a small town. The downtown area has heated sidewalks, so while you’re likely to be surrounded by snow, there’s no need to worry about falling on the ice. At Holland State Park, you can explore the frozen shoreline and then head to New Holland Brewing for a pint."

Marquette:

"Marquette sees an annual average of 200 inches of snowfall. It sits along the shores of Lake Superior and is often blanketed in the white powder while nearly 75 miles of cross-country ski trails, 60 miles of groomed trails for fat bikes, and 400 miles of snowmobile trails await. The daring can even try winter surfing. If you’re here at the start of the season, join in on the Winter Solstice Celebration with music, food, and shopping. There’s a New Year’s Eve ball drop downtown too."