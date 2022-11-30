This Is Ohio's Most Unique Christmas Tradition

Christmas is just around the corner, and many American's are gearing up for the season. Every state has a different tradition that is passed down from generation to generation that gets residents excited for the holidays. One tradition in particular is very unique to the traditions of all the other states.

According to a list compiled by Insider, the most unique Christmas tradition in all of Ohio involves a classic holiday movie. The Christmas Story was filmed in the heart of Cleveland and the original house is still standing. Whats more, super fans of the movie are able to rent out the house and spend the night with a few pieces of original memorabilia. Insider mentioned that the iconic leg lamp can still be seen through one of the windows of the house. Those interested in seeing the house but not wanting to stay overnight are able to take a quick tour of the timeless residence.

Here is what Insider had to say about the most unique Christmas tradition in all of Ohio:

"Take a tour or even stay overnight at the house with the leg lamp in the window from "A Christmas Story."'

For more of the most unique Christmas traditions in each state visit insider.com.