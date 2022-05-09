Have You Been To The Best Sandwich Shop In Ohio?

This sandwich shop certainly adds nothing new to Cleveland's expanding dining scene. It is a timeless classic that resides in a league of its own, and it's not going anywhere. In fact; it has been serving dedicated locals off of St. Clair Avenue since 1963.

According to a list put together by Thrillist, the best sandwich shop in all of Ohio is Slyman's. This Cleveland-based sandwich staple is known for their corned beef sandwiches stacked as high as the eye can see. The eatery gives off a New York-style deli vibe that entices sandwich fanatics from far and wide. Slyman's is very loyal to its roots and can only be found in the Cleveland area.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about Slyman's:

"Exciting things are happening in Cleveland's dining scene these days, but exciting things ALSO happened to Cleveland in 1963, when Freddie Slyman's parents opened up their diner and starting turning out pastrami and corned beef piled irresponsibly high enough between slices of rye to make New York transplants homesick. But make no mistake, Slyman's is an institution unto itself, and unlike certain basketball stars, it belongs to Cleveland forever."

For more information on the best sandwich shops around the country visit HERE.