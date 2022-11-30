This Is Tennessee's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant

If you were to ask someone if they had a bucket list, they would likely start listing off the compilation of experiences they hope to accomplish at some point in their life, from visiting another country to landing their dream job. While these bucket list items are fun, why not try mixing it up by adding some exciting and often-indulgent restaurants to have a special meal that you'll remember for years to come?

Cheapsim search restaurants around the country to find the best, must-try eateries around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state deemed worthy enough to put on your bucket list. According to the site:

"These spots aren't where you go to save money. These are the often-iconic restaurants where you'd go to celebrate a special occasion, brag to your foodie friends, or simply feel like royalty, if only for an evening."

So which Tennessee eatery is considered the best bucket list restaurant in the state?

The Barn at Blackberry Farm

Located in Walland, The Barn promises an "elevated experience" where guests dress up to sample an upscale selection of dishes rooted in Appalachian ingredients and the essence of Southern-inspired cuisine, according to its website. One TripAdvisor reviewer praised the service and menu, calling it "one of the best places you will ever experience a meal."

The Barn is located at 1471 West Millers Cove Road in Walland (also listed as Townsend).

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Yes, you'll really be dining in a turn-of-the-century barn, and no, there is definitely nothing low class about it. The Barn at Blackberry Farm is a James Beard Award-winning restaurant that can satisfy even the toughest fine-dining critic with locally sourced 'Foothills Cuisine' and a staggering 9,000-selection wine cellar. Not a wine drinker? There are more than 300 kinds of whisky and brandy to choose from. Note that guests at the Blackberry Farm resort are given first crack at reservations."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see all the need-to-try restaurants around the country.