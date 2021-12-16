This Is The Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Meal In Tennessee

When choosing a restaurant to enjoy a nice meal, most people base their decision on the price or variety of menu options. Sometimes, however, you may want to make an evening out of it and have a truly unique experience.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state, including one special dining experience in Tennessee.

"We've searched online reviews and publications for the true once-in-a-lifetime restaurants in every state. Plus, while some of these options are lavish and exquisite with months-long waiting lists or hours-long lines to be seated, others are just hole-in-the-wall restaurants that deserve just as much praise as their high-end counterparts."

So which meal offers the most unique experience in Tennessee?

The Rabbit Hole at Henley

Henley focuses on serving American cuisine inside the Kimpton Aertson Hotel in Nashville, but it's the unique meal known as "The Rabbit Hole" that has one reviewer calling the meal "indescribably delicious" and the experience "a trip worth taking." Learn more about The Rabbit Hole here. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Themed after Alice in Wonderland, The Rabbit Hole allows diners to go deep into the kitchen at Henley's to do a tasting dinner inspired by the local farmers and food artisans of Tennessee. No two menus are the same, so you could go back again and again to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience multiple times."

