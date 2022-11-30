This Is Wisconsin's Most Unique Christmas Tradition

By Logan DeLoye

November 30, 2022

Naida Cave
Photo: Getty Images

It is almost December. Christmas time is just around the corner, and many American's are gearing up to revel in the splendor of the season. Every state has a different tradition that is passed down from generation to generation that gets residents excited for the holidays. One tradition in particular is very unique to the traditions of all the other states. Wisconsin's most unique Christmas tradition utilizes the natural landforms of the region to put a twist on a timeless event.

According to a list compiled by Insider, the most unique Christmas tradition in all of Wisconsin involves a classic holiday activity in an unexpected location. Throughout the month of December, Christmas carolers will head down into the Cave of the Mounds to help put on a Sing-A-Long Caroling Tour. Insider mentioned just how beautiful our favorite Christmas carols sound within the acoustics of the cave.

Here is what Insider had to say about the most unique Christmas tradition in all of Wisconsin:

"During weekends in December, Cave of the Mounds in Wisconsin offers Sing-A-Long Caroling Tours. The cave's acoustics will make your favorite holiday songs sound otherworldly."

For more of the most unique Christmas traditions in each state visit insider.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.