Tom Brady Could Return To New England Patriots: Report

Tom Brady could return to the New England Patriots, according to a new report by the Athletic's Jeff Howe (subscription needed).

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman tweeted a passage from Howe's article published on Wednesday (November 30) in which he acknowledges a possible scenario for Brady returning to the franchise he spent his first 20 NFL seasons with.

Howe suggests that reports of Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's relationship being strained are exaggerated and the franchise will have more than $100 million in cap space ahead of Brady's upcoming free agency next offseason.

Howe also suggests that the Patriots could trade former No. 15 overall pick Mac Jones while he has high trade value or keep him as a long-term option learning behind the NFL's all-time leading passer.

"Maybe it's a long shot," Howe wrote. "There might be better situations for Brady. But just when you think you've got Belichick figured out, he does something no one sees coming"