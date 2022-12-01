ASU Students Get Terrifying Text Warning Of 'Subject With A Gun' On Campus

Students at Arizona State University received a terrifying early-morning text saying that shots had been fired on campus. 12 News reported that the emergency text was sent out to students around 1:40 a.m. on Thursday morning (December 1st).

The text stated that there was a "report of subject with a gun" at Barret, The Honors College. The alert also urged students to shelter in place.

Several officers from ASU and the Tempe Police Department were on the scene around 2 a.m. About an hour later, students received a text telling them to avoid the area but that they no longer needed to shelter in place.

According to Tempe police, a young man is in custody. ASU police said that the gun that fired the shots has been recovered.

ASU officers arrived on the scene and allegedly saw the man fire multiple shots before trying to flee, according to the campus department. That's when the man was apprehended.

The suspect is not a student at ASU, nor is he affiliated with the university. Tempe police officers say that no one was hurt in the shooting.