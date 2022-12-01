Colorado Is Home To One Of The Most Beautiful State Parks

America's national parks usually get the spotlight, but state parks are just as fun and breathtaking. There's no shortage of exhilarating activities, stunning views, and natural immersion at these scenic places. Plus, there's the added perk of fewer crowds.

For those planning their next outdoor excursion, Travel Lens curated a list of the most beautiful state parks in the country. The website states, "Following on from the launch of our US National Park Index, the team at Travel Lens has analyzed Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews, Instagram popularity, and Google search data, to put together a list of the most beautiful US State Parks."

One state park in Colorado broke into the Top 10, and that honor goes to Eldorado Canyon! This is one of America's top rock climbing destinations, but that's not all you can do here. There are dozens of trails plus several opportunities to go hiking, boating, camping, and more.