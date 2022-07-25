Colorado Is Home To One Of The Best National Parks In The U.S.

National parks are home to America's most scenic natural landscapes, engaging activities, and precious wildlife. They're so popular that nearly 300 million people visited these protected areas, including national parks, monuments, and stunning byways, according to Travel + Leisure.

The website also ranked the 25 best national parks in the country:

"Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. U.S. national parks were rated on their natural attractions, activities, lodging, wildlife, accessibility, and cleanliness."

Colorado's very own Rocky Mountains National Park made it on the list, landing in the Top 5!