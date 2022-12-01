Dave Grohl Is Performing At A Low-key Hanukkah Concert

Dave Grohl will be hitting the stage at a Hanukkah concert in Los Angeles this week and it's mostly been kept a secret. According to Uproxx, Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin are throwing a "Hanukkah Sessions" concert at LA's Largo At The Cornet.

In 2020, the duo launched a series of covers of songs by Jewish artists called "The Hanukkah Sessions." For the past two years, the Foo Fighters frontman and Kurstin covered one song a day for each of Hanukkah's eight days. Some of the covers included the Ramones' "Blitzkrieg Bop," Lisa Loeb's "Stay (I Missed You)," Beastie Boys' "Sabotage," and Kiss' "Rock And Roll All Nite."

The "Hanukkah Sessions" concert will take place on December 5th and Uproxx reports that the event has not been widely publicized and was only initially announced to people on the Largo email list. Tickets went for $150 and sold out within a couple of hours. Since Taylor Hawkins' death, the Foo Fighters and Grohl have been laying low and their appearances have been headline-worthy.

While Grohl is not Jewish, he previously mentioned that Kurstin, who is Jewish, gave him a greater appreciation for the holiday. "This project, which initially began as a silly idea, grew to represent something much more important to me," he said at the end of 2020's sessions. "It showed me that the simple gesture of spreading joy and happiness goes a long way, and as we look forward, we should all make an effort to do so, no matter how many candles are left to light on the menorah."