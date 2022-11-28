Watch Dave Grohl Bust Out Epic Dance Moves At A Post Malone Concert
By Katrina Nattress
November 28, 2022
It's been an emotional year for Dave Grohl, who unexpectedly lost his bandmate and close friend Taylor Hawkins in March. He (understandably) didn't make many public appearances directly following the drummer's death, but he seemed to be in good spirits at Post Malone's Los Angeles tour stop earlier this month. Another concert goer caught footage of Grohl busting a move and singing along during the show, and Posty's personal photographer shared a snapshot of the pair backstage (other rockers including My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero were also in attendance).
It's so nice to see Grohl letting loose after all he's been through. Check out the photos and video below.
Dave Grohl assistindo show do Post Malone— José Norberto Flesch (@jnflesch) November 22, 2022
pic.twitter.com/DGl0tR7Nsl
Though the duo may seem like an unlikely one, the two are actually friends. In 2020, Posty played a full set of Nirvana covers during one of his livestreams and won over those who were close to Kurt Cobain, including Grohl.
“They were killing it. So I watched a bunch of it. I was, like, ‘that was really cool,’” he said at the time. “I don’t get to see other people do Nirvana songs often, and he seemed perfectly comfortable with it, and it sounded great. Even the die-hard Nirvana people that I know were, like, ‘dude, he’s kind of killing it right now.’”