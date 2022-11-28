Watch Dave Grohl Bust Out Epic Dance Moves At A Post Malone Concert

It's been an emotional year for Dave Grohl, who unexpectedly lost his bandmate and close friend Taylor Hawkins in March. He (understandably) didn't make many public appearances directly following the drummer's death, but he seemed to be in good spirits at Post Malone's Los Angeles tour stop earlier this month. Another concert goer caught footage of Grohl busting a move and singing along during the show, and Posty's personal photographer shared a snapshot of the pair backstage (other rockers including My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero were also in attendance).

It's so nice to see Grohl letting loose after all he's been through. Check out the photos and video below.