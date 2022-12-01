Ex-Mumford & Sons Member Slams Music Industry For 'Self-Censorship'

Last year, Winston Marshall permanently left Mumford & Sons after receiving backlash for praising right-wing journalist Andy Ngo's controversial book,Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy in a since-deleted tweet.

Though he helped form the band in 2007, the banjo player didn't regret his decision to leave, and in fact felt like he "got his soul back" after stepping down. “I felt I could sleep again, it’s amazing the effect that had on me. It has been completely liberating. I feel like it was the right decision,” he told The Times earlier this year.

Now that he's able to speak freely, Marshall chatted with Fox News host Tucker Carlson about his qualms with the music industry.

“The music industry is a small industry, and it’s not entirely clear to me whether there is a chokehold by progressives on the industry or whether there is a minority of progressives that have a chokehold on the majority," he explained. “But there’s certainly a lot of self-censorship going on. People who are too scared to say the truth and I think that’s because there is a professional and social repercussions if you do speak the truth and that’s a serious issue."

“When it comes to the business side, some of them are scared to say the truth and others believe, many are progressive as well who believe that, so there’s a real split there," Marshall added. "When I say believe, they believe in those progressive ideas and those ideologies and they’re part of the echo chamber. There’s a mixture.”

As for his former bandmates, Marcus Mumford recently revealed they were working on a new album. Watch the full interview below.