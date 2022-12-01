Haim React To Stevie Nicks Dedicating Their Song To Christine McVie

Haim are "at a loss for words" after Stevie Nicks used lyrics from their song "Hallelujah" in a tribute to her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie.

The track was featured on the trio's 2020 album Women in Music Pt. III and written by Alana Haim in memory of her friend who passed away at age 21. Haim took to Instagram to share her thoughts on Nicks' use of the song. “Im at a loss for words…I would listen to Fleetwood Mac with my best friend Sammi Kane Kraft constantly," she captioned an old photo of Nicks and McVie, along with Nicks' tribute. "I wrote my verse to hallelujah to try to help me heal after she had passed. Seeing Stevie and Christine together changed my life forever and made me want to play music. I’m speechless. I love you so much Stevie, rip beautiful songbird.”

McVie passed away on Wednesday (November 30) at the hospital after battling a "short illness." She was 79 years old. Nicks admitted she "didn't even know [Christine] was ill until late Saturday night."

"I wanted to be in London, I wanted to get to London — but we were told to wait," she continued.

