Here's Arizona's Most Unique Christmas Tradition

Some states have some pretty unique holiday traditions, and they typically vary depending on weather, culture, and location.

Insider compiled a list of the most unique Christmas traditions in each state. The list contains some pretty "out there" traditions, like surfing with Santa, watching fireworks and light shows, and eating whiskey-filled desserts.

According to the list, Arizona is home to the world's largest tumbleweed Christmas tree. The website explains:

"One of the most popular tourist attractions during the holiday season in Arizona is the giant tumbleweed tree in Chandler, Arizona.

Workers begin to assemble this dry Tannenbaum in September until it is lit for the Christmas season. The tradition of lighting a tumbleweed "tree" goes back over 60 years in Chandler.

This year's tree-lighting ceremony was on December 4, but the tree is still standing for people to look at."

Check out the full list of the most unique Christmas traditions in each state on Insider's website.