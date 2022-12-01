Here's Texas' Most Unique Christmas Tradition

By Ginny Reese

December 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Some states have some pretty unique holiday traditions, and they typically vary depending on weather, culture, and location.

Insider compiled a list of the most unique Christmas traditions in each state. The list contains some pretty "out there" traditions, like surfing with Santa, watching fireworks and light shows, and eating whiskey-filled desserts.

According to the list, taking a stroll down San Antonio's River Walk during the holiday season is the state's most unique Christmas tradition. The website explains:

"One of San Antonio's most beloved attractions is the River Walk, a park that lines the San Antonio River. During the holiday season, the walk is decorated with over 100,000 lights (or 2,250 strings of light), that are turned on from dusk til dawn.
As you walk, you may even catch a caroling boat sailing down the river."

Check out the full list of the most unique Christmas traditions in each state on Insider's website.

