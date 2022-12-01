Pepsi Invites Fans To Concoct Strange 'Pilk' Mix This Holiday Season

Pepsi wants its fans to concoct a strange drink mix this holiday season.

The soda brand is challenging drinkers to offer "Pilk" and cookies this holiday season by mixing its signature beverage with milk as part of its new "dirty soda" holiday tradition, according to a PR Newswire release on Thursday (December 1).

"This holiday season, Pepsi is giving milk and cookies – a favorite tradition to leave out for Santa – a surprising and naughty new twist with the introduction of Pilk and Cookies," the news release stated. "For those new to Pilk, it is the delicious and must-have drink that combines the crispness of Pepsi with the subtly sweet and creamy taste of milk, traditionally topped with creamer, and it pairs perfectly with cookies."

Pepsi also introduced an ad campaign starring actress Lindsay Lohan drinking the mixed beverage and proclaiming, "that is one dirty soda, Santa,"