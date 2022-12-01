Pepsi Invites Fans To Concoct Strange 'Pilk' Mix This Holiday Season
By Jason Hall
December 1, 2022
Pepsi wants its fans to concoct a strange drink mix this holiday season.
The soda brand is challenging drinkers to offer "Pilk" and cookies this holiday season by mixing its signature beverage with milk as part of its new "dirty soda" holiday tradition, according to a PR Newswire release on Thursday (December 1).
"This holiday season, Pepsi is giving milk and cookies – a favorite tradition to leave out for Santa – a surprising and naughty new twist with the introduction of Pilk and Cookies," the news release stated. "For those new to Pilk, it is the delicious and must-have drink that combines the crispness of Pepsi with the subtly sweet and creamy taste of milk, traditionally topped with creamer, and it pairs perfectly with cookies."
Pepsi also introduced an ad campaign starring actress Lindsay Lohan drinking the mixed beverage and proclaiming, "that is one dirty soda, Santa,"
"Partnering with Pepsi to announce Pilk and Cookies has been an incredible experience," Lohan said. "As someone who loves the holiday season and embracing new traditions, I was thrilled to have a little bit of fun with Pepsi and their take on the dirty soda. For people learning about Pilk for the first time, I won't lie to you when I say I was a bit skeptical when I first heard of this pairing, but after my first sip I was amazed at how delicious it was, so I'm very excited for the rest of the world to try it."
Fans can share photos and/or videos of its Pilk concoctions with Pepsi's social media accounts as part of a contest, which will offer the chance to win cash prizes, beginning on December 1 and concluding on Christmas Day (December 25).
Pilk has gained viral attention on TikTok and was recently discussed on Underdog Sports' podcast The Trill Withers Show with Trill Withers, with the show's producer, Scoob, trying the drink for the first time during a livestream last month.