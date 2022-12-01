These Are The Most-Searched Questions About Texas

Do you think you know everything there is to know about Texas? If your answer is no, you're not alone! That's what Google is for.

Software company Ahrefs, which specializes in Search Engine Optimization, explained how a special feature of Google works and how it can help you find what people want to know most:

People Also Ask (PAA) is a Google SERP feature that provides users with additional questions related to their original search query and quick answers to them. Generally, each question in the People Also Ask section contains a featured snippet for that query. Each answer in the People Also Ask block comes from a web page that you can click through for more information. Answers vary in format. They can include paragraphs, lists, tables, images, and sometimes videos.

The good news about People Also Ask is that it's not personalized or based on your search activity. They're simply the questions people commonly search on Google. So let's put that to the test. Here's a look at the most-searched questions about the Lone Star State:

Is Texas a good place to live?

How many cities are in the Texas?

What is Texas famous for?

How many states are in Texas?

How would you answer these questions?