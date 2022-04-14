Can You Pronounce These Texas Words?

Have you lived in Texas forever? Prove it!

Only In Your State has compiled a list of 10 of the most commonly mispronounced words related to Texas. Here's what they said about the list:

Here in Texas, we have plenty of places and words with pronunciations that even left us scratching our heads at first – so imagine how difficult it must be for non-Texans and newbies to the state. Here are 10 words that only those of us who hail from the Lone Star State can pronounce.

Try your luck with these 10 words. Don't worry, we'll give you the answers at the end!

Gruene Whataburger Waxahatchie New Braunfels Burnet Bowie Boerne Guadalupe Bexar County Study Butte

How'd you do? Here are the answers, according to Only In Your State:

"Green" like the color "Watt-uh-burger" not "What-uh-burger" "Walks-uh-hatch-ee" not "Wax-uh-hatch-ee" It's not "Braunsfels" or "Braunsfel," it's "Braunfels" "Burn-it" not "Burn-ett" "Boo-ee" "Burn-knee" not "born" or "burn" "Guad-uh-loop-ay" not "Guada-loopy" "Bear" like the animal, not "Bex-are" "B-yewt" not like your backside

Wanna keep trying to pronounce more Texas words? See if you can do better than Drew Barrymore!