Can You Pronounce These Texas Words?

By Dani Medina

April 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Have you lived in Texas forever? Prove it!

Only In Your State has compiled a list of 10 of the most commonly mispronounced words related to Texas. Here's what they said about the list:

Here in Texas, we have plenty of places and words with pronunciations that even left us scratching our heads at first – so imagine how difficult it must be for non-Texans and newbies to the state. Here are 10 words that only those of us who hail from the Lone Star State can pronounce.

Try your luck with these 10 words. Don't worry, we'll give you the answers at the end!

  1. Gruene
  2. Whataburger
  3. Waxahatchie
  4. New Braunfels
  5. Burnet
  6. Bowie
  7. Boerne
  8. Guadalupe
  9. Bexar County
  10. Study Butte

How'd you do? Here are the answers, according to Only In Your State:

  1. "Green" like the color
  2. "Watt-uh-burger" not "What-uh-burger"
  3. "Walks-uh-hatch-ee" not "Wax-uh-hatch-ee"
  4. It's not "Braunsfels" or "Braunsfel," it's "Braunfels"
  5. "Burn-it" not "Burn-ett"
  6. "Boo-ee"
  7. "Burn-knee" not "born" or "burn"
  8. "Guad-uh-loop-ay" not "Guada-loopy"
  9. "Bear" like the animal, not "Bex-are"
  10. "B-yewt" not like your backside

Wanna keep trying to pronounce more Texas words? See if you can do better than Drew Barrymore!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.