This Is The Best Pie In Louisiana

You can't go wrong with a slice of pie, whether you're celebrating a special occasion or holiday with family and friends or you're a math-lover marking the annual Pi Day (March 13). Tasting Table searched around the country to find the best slice of pie in each state, from fruity favorites like brown sugar peach to southern staples like sweet potato pie.

So which pie is considered the best in Louisiana?

Strawberry Ice Box Pie at Strawn's Eat Shop Too

While Strawn's Eat Shop Too in Shreveport has lots of ice box pies, the Strawberry flavor is considered by many as the must-try slice. Order up a slice or get a whole pie for carryout to enjoy the sweet treat over and over again.

Strawn's Eat Shop Too is located at 7903 Youree Drive in Shreveport.

Here's what Tasting Table had to say:

"Southern Living Magazine and The Food Network have both featured Strawn's Eat Shop Too in Shreveport, and locals even know it as 'that pie place' for its outstanding strawberry ice box pie. The ice box desserts come in chocolate, coconut, banana, and peanut butter, but the most popular flavor is strawberry."

