This Is The Best Pie In Tennessee

You can't go wrong with a slice of pie, whether you're celebrating a special occasion or holiday with family and friends or you're a math-lover marking the annual Pi Day (March 13). Tasting Table searched around the country to find the best slice of pie in each state, from fruity favorites like brown sugar peach to southern staples like sweet potato pie.

So which pie is considered the best in Tennessee?

The I-40 Pie at Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop has lots of tasty daily pie flavors like Granny's Apple, Buttermilk and Peanut Butter Cream, as well as seasonal treats like candy cane thumbprint cookies and Holiday Nanny's Pecan Pie, but its the I-40 Pie, loaded up with all the best treats, that really takes the cake, or rather pie.

While the original location is still in operation in Knoxville, Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop has expanded to several locations around the state. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what Tasting Table had to say:

"The legacy of the Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop begins in the kitchens of the owner's grandmothers and only grew from there. A Knoxville original, this pie shop has been franchised in more locations throughout Tennessee and many other states. Though there are some great menu items at Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop, we find a well-named pie irresistible, so you must check out the I-40 pie with pecans, chocolate chips, and coconut all on top of a shortbread crust."

