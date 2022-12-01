This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Georgia

You wouldn't expect temperatures in Georgia to be able to get this cold. For a Southern state with small portions touching the coast, heat might be expected, but what about negative temperatures? On March 3rd, 1942, Cedartown received 19.3 inches of snow in a 24-hour period, and Americus experienced nearly 20 inches of rainfall in one day in 1994. The range between the hottest and coldest temperatures in the state are quite a jump.

Stacker compiled a list of the most extreme temperatures ever recorded in each state and the most extreme temperatures recorded in Georgia were 112 degrees Fahrenheit and -17 degrees Fahrenheit. The highest temperature was recorded in Greenville in 1983, and the lowest near Beatum in 1940.

Here is what Stacker said about the highest and lowest temperatures in Georgia:

"The flood of 1994 in Americus included surging floodwaters that entered Americus rapidly and were described as "fierce" by local news outlets. More than 100 small dams in nearby areas had reached their capacity and started washing out directly on the roads. The deluge also damaged the railroad service that took several months to recover even after the floodwaters receded."

