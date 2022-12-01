This Is The Weirdest Home In Michigan

Although it might seem like the United States is covered in cookie-cutter homes, there are actually quite a few dwellings in the country that break the mold. For example, one house in Arizona stands at 185-feet tall. Another in Colorado is shaped like a UFO and appeared in Woody Allen's dystopian satire Sleeper. Yet another in D.C. appears normal on the outside, but is actually a camera-filled FBI spy house on the inside. You get the picture.

The key to finding these homes is knowing where to look for them. Luckily enough for us, Cheapism recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. They decided that the "Pickle Barrel House" in Grand Marais is the weirdest in Michigan. Here's what they had to say about it:

"This adorable one-bedroom pickle barrel on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula was built as a summer house in 1926. Its occupant: A cartoonist who had a side gig drawing ads for a pickle company. After it outlived its summer-cottage days, it found a second life as a tourist information center, ice cream stand, and gift shop. Today, it’s a museum that’s open to visitors."

Check out the full list of the strangest homes in every state from Cheapism.