This Is The Weirdest Home In Arizona

Each state has some unique homes that set them apart from others. But whether they're practical or not, they're always fun to look at.

Cheapism compiled a list of the most bizarre homes in each state. The website states, "While it might seem like the United States is stuffed with cookie-cutter dwellings, some homes break the mold in a big way. These unique places might be a tough sell, but they represent the blood, sweat, and tears of builders who dared to think outside the box (and brick)."

According to the list, the most unique home in Arizona is falcon nest located in Prescott. The 10-story home is a whopping 185 feet tall! Cheapism explains:

"If 185 feet is too tall for you, how about a modest 124 feet? Falcon’s Nest is a futuristic three-bedroom, 10-story home in Prescott that we’re guessing the pizza guy will have no trouble finding. Aside from the enormous floor-to-ceiling windows, other highlights include passive solar technology and a hydraulic elevator that we hope is very, very reliable."

Check out the unique home below: