Try This Special Pizza Causing A Stir In Texas... If You're Lucky

By Dani Medina

December 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

This popular pizza shop in Texas wants you to try their special — but it's only available one night a week.

Tiny Champions, which opened in Houston in 2020 by the team behind Nancy's Hustle, serves up Detroit-style pizza every Wednesday, Chron reports. The catch? They often sell out before the night is even over! You can try your luck every Hump Day starting at 5 p.m. with two types of pizzas-by-the-square. The pizza on the menu for $8 a slice changes week to week, but past Wednesdays have seen veggie pizza, the "Italian Sub-ish" and the "Meaty Lover Delight." Whatever slice you choose, they're only available on a first-come, first-served basis for dine-in and carry-out.

Tiny Champions first started this Detroit-style pizza special in January and sold out in 30 minutes. A month later, it was a regular thing!

If you're interested and want to keep tabs on the special, throw Tiny Champions a follow on Instagram (@giantlosers). If Detroit-style pizza isn't your thing, Tiny Champions also serves up a delicious menu, featuring a slew of apps, salads, pastas and pizzas. Tiny Champions is located at 2617 McKinney Street in Houston. They're open 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, plus 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

