Alex Jones Files For Bankruptcy Over $1.4B Owed To Sandy Hook Families

By Bill Galluccio

December 2, 2022

Alex Jones Speaks To The Media Outside The Sandy Hook Trial In Waterbury, Connecticut
Photo: Getty Images

Alex Jones has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after being ordered to pay over $1 billion to the families of the victims of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Jones made numerous claims that the shooting was staged and that the victims and their families were crisis actors. As a result of his repeated comments, families of the victims received a torrent of abuse at the hands of Jones' fans.

He faced multiple lawsuits over his false comments and was ordered to pay $1.4 billion to compensate the victims.

The filing, which was made with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Houston, Texas, says that Jones has between $1 million and $10 million worth of assets but has between $1 billion and $10 billion of liabilities. He owes money to between 50 and 99 creditors, and most of his debts are business related.

Jones' company, Free Speech Systems, filed for bankruptcy in July.

