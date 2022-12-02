Ashanti Says A Producer Wanted Shower Sex Or $40K For Music

"One producer, we did two records together, he was like, 'Okay I'm not gonna charge you, you're my homie,'" Ashanti explained. "And then when it came time to put it on the album, he was like, 'Well, let's take a shower together.' And I thought he was joking. And then he's like, 'I'm dead serious. Let's go out and let's take a shower together and I'll give you the records. If not I need 40 racks per record.'"



The artist-actress said the producer was actually serious so she had to make a few phone calls to get the situation handled. Her latest story about a producer who did her dirty comes after she went all-in on Irv Gotti in Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Remix. Ashanti told Yee, Envy and Charlamagne that the verse we hear now is a lot nicer than the original version she wrote.



Watch the entire interview with Ashanti below.