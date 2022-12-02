Ashanti Says A Producer Wanted Shower Sex Or $40K For Music
By Tony M. Centeno
December 2, 2022
Ashanti isn't biting her tongue when it comes to all of the harassment she's received over the years.
On Thursday, December 1, the seasoned singer paid a visit to The Breakfast Club to promote her new music and talk about her upcoming film. During the conversation, the crew spoke with Ashanti about her own upcoming documentary. While speaking on all the crazy moments that will featured in the doc, the Glen Cove, N.Y. native, who just released her new song "Falling For You," touched on one instance when a producer she was working with for weeks gave her the strangest ultimatum.
"One producer, we did two records together, he was like, 'Okay I'm not gonna charge you, you're my homie,'" Ashanti explained. "And then when it came time to put it on the album, he was like, 'Well, let's take a shower together.' And I thought he was joking. And then he's like, 'I'm dead serious. Let's go out and let's take a shower together and I'll give you the records. If not I need 40 racks per record.'"
The artist-actress said the producer was actually serious so she had to make a few phone calls to get the situation handled. Her latest story about a producer who did her dirty comes after she went all-in on Irv Gotti in Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Remix. Ashanti told Yee, Envy and Charlamagne that the verse we hear now is a lot nicer than the original version she wrote.
Watch the entire interview with Ashanti below.