Ashton Kutcher Sits Down For Emotional First Interview With Twin Brother
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 2, 2022
Ashton Kutcher has sat down for his first joint interview with his twin brother, Michael Kutcher. In the forthcoming The Checkup with Dr. Davis Agus on Paramount+, the actor opened up about his recent diagnosis of a rare autoimmune disease called vasculitis. The new trailer for the show shows the two brothers getting candid about the life-changing journey.
Ashton and Michael are seen going over images in a lab with host Dr. Davis Agus after the former That '70s Show star recounts, "I was unable to walk, and then suddenly you can't see."
The two also tear up in the trailer as the actor places his hand on his brother's knee before they tightly grasp each other's hands. "When you have this face-to-face with death you instantly lock in to 'What are you doing with today?" Ashton says during the emotional scene.
Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy, has opened up about his own health scares. "I almost died at birth, almost died with the heart transplant but I'm still here. What is my purpose," he said on the Koncrete Podcast in 2019 per E! News. "I'm just grateful to wake up everyday."
Ashton first revealed his health scare in August during an appearance on the show Running Wild with Baer Grylls: The Challenge. "Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium," he said at the time. He also revealed that it took him about a year for his seeing, hearing, and ability to walk to fully rebuild.