Ashton Kutcher Sits Down For Emotional First Interview With Twin Brother

The two also tear up in the trailer as the actor places his hand on his brother's knee before they tightly grasp each other's hands. "When you have this face-to-face with death you instantly lock in to 'What are you doing with today?" Ashton says during the emotional scene.

Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy, has opened up about his own health scares. "I almost died at birth, almost died with the heart transplant but I'm still here. What is my purpose," he said on the Koncrete Podcast in 2019 per E! News. "I'm just grateful to wake up everyday."

Ashton first revealed his health scare in August during an appearance on the show Running Wild with Baer Grylls: The Challenge. "Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium," he said at the time. He also revealed that it took him about a year for his seeing, hearing, and ability to walk to fully rebuild.