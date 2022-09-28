Ashton Kutcher Recalls The First Time He Told Mila Kunis 'I Love You'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 28, 2022
Ashton Kutcher is sharing a personal story about his romance with Mila Kunis. During an episode of Kutcher's interview and marathon training series on Peloton called Our Future Selves, he revealed that the first time he professed his love for her involved a Kenny Chesney song and alcohol.
"The first time I told my wife that I love her, was while listening to 'You and Tequila,'" Kutcher said while interviewing Chesney himself. "I might have had a little too much tequila." He continued to recount the special story, "I showed up drunk at her house, at like two in the morning, and I just started screaming, 'You and tequila make me crazy.' And I told her I love her, and she said, 'Don't say it if you don't mean it. Are you gonna love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?'"
The next day, Kutcher told Kunis he felt the same way he did during his drunken outburst. "And I woke up the next morning and said, 'I still love you,'" he sweetly recalled. "Well, I had no idea that me and Grace Potter [who is featured on the song] were such a part of the really intimate detail for you and your wife," Chesney responded.
Earlier this year, Kutcher shared another, scarier, personal story. "Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium," he revealed on the show Running Wild with Baer Grylls: The Challenge.