Ashton Kutcher Recalls The First Time He Told Mila Kunis 'I Love You'

Ashton Kutcher is sharing a personal story about his romance with Mila Kunis. During an episode of Kutcher's interview and marathon training series on Peloton called Our Future Selves, he revealed that the first time he professed his love for her involved a Kenny Chesney song and alcohol.

"The first time I told my wife that I love her, was while listening to 'You and Tequila,'" Kutcher said while interviewing Chesney himself. "I might have had a little too much tequila." He continued to recount the special story, "I showed up drunk at her house, at like two in the morning, and I just started screaming, 'You and tequila make me crazy.' And I told her I love her, and she said, 'Don't say it if you don't mean it. Are you gonna love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?'"