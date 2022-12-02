Brave Minnesota Father Chases Down Kidnapper Using Suspect's Own Car

A brave Minnesota father recently chased down a stolen car that had his children inside of it by using the suspect's car, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Deanah Gotchie said she was dropping off some items at a friend's house Wednesday (November 30) on the 800 block of Russell Avenue North at about 8:30 p.m. when the incident happened. Her husband, Derek, stepped out of the vehicle for a moment to close the door, and within seconds a suspect hopped into the family's vehicle and drove off. Their four young children were still inside.

“I turn around, and I’m like, ‘What?'” Deanah Gotchie recalled. “I look out the door, and I see our tail lights leaving.”

Derek Gotchie saw the suspect's van —which police say was stolen— was still running, so he jumped in to chase the suspect down. “I didn’t know what to do,” he said. “I’m jumping in there, I’m going after my kids.”

The chase didn't last long, as Derek Gotchie quickly caught up with the suspect a few blocks away. According to him, the suspect pulled over to let a car by. When the suspect turned back onto the road, Derek Gotchie saw an opportunity and took it. He rear ended the vehicle and the truck stopped. The suspect got out and ran, leaving the children behind.

Eventually, Deanah Gotchie arrived at the scene and asked officers what happened. “I asked [the officer], ‘Did you find them?’ He was like, ‘Your husband did.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about my husband did?'” Deanah Gotchie said. “I got there, and I hear the story, I’m not surprised at all, I’m not surprised at all. I’m like, ‘Yup, that sounds like my husband.'”