Here's Where To Get The Most Beautiful Scenic Views In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

December 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

You don't have to travel to some far off land to see some breathtaking views and beautiful scenery.

Cheapism rounded up a list of the absolute best views in each state. The website states, "Whether perched on a mountaintop looking out over the natural wonders of the land, standing ankle deep in a river surrounded by cliffs, or meandering among historic buildings in a local or national park, every state — and Washington, D.C. — has a stunning vantage point to offer."

According to the list, the most scenic views in Arizona are from Camelback Mountain in Phoenix. You can get some great sunset views from this spot. The website explains:

"Arizona is home to many must-see views, including the Grand Canyon and Hoover Dam, but the incredible beauty from on high doesn't stop there. The Camelback Mountain trails reach a summit of more than 2,704 feet for offer views of the Camelback Mountain Echo Canyon Recreation Area near Phoenix."

Check out the full list of the absolute best views in each state on Cheapism's website.

