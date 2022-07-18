Arizona Has One Of The Top 10 Most Scenic Running Paths In The World

If you're a runner, you know how great it is to have a scenic trail. In fact, taking a run while traveling is a great way to get out and see the city in a fun, new way. But for those here in Arizona, you don't have to travel far to get a great view while running.

Stacker compiled a list of the 10 scenic running paths from around the world. The website states, "There are thousands of wondrous places to run, but we think you’ll find these to be especially enticing."

One Arizona running trail landed on the list: the Grand Canyon Rim Trail. The 13-mile trail is "exhilarating because there's always a view." The website explains:

"Like circling a lake or ascending a mountain, running along the rim of a canyon is always exhilarating because there’s always a view. When that canyon is the Grand Canyon, you’ll also earn major bragging rights.

You don’t have to run the entire Rim Trail either—if you do, you’d be running the entire marathon distance out and back—because you can call it a day at any of the 14 bus shuttle stops (about one per mile) that line the road-adjacent trail. Or you can simply turn around anywhere and run back to shorten the distance. But don’t underestimate the difficulty level. Although the Rim Trail is mostly paved and flat, you’ll be breathing thin air at the Canyon’s near 7,000-foot altitude."

