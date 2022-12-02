Iggy Pop Praises Contributions Taylor Hawkins Made On His New Album

Iggy Pop recruited some heavy hitters for his upcoming album Every Loser, including Taylor Hawkins. Before his untimely death in March, the late Foo Fighters drummer contributed to two tracks on the punk icon's new project: "Comments" and "The Regency." Speaking to NME, Iggy praised Hawkins for the "incredible style" he added to the songs.

“Taylor came in with incredible style,” he recalled. “I’m very fortunate to have that colour on the record. I was really sad and shocked to hear about him. I happened to know that hotel where he was. I’ve stayed in that town. The whole thing was something else. He did have a wonderful career doing what he wanted to do, and by all accounts, a good life.”

“He drums up a storm on those tracks, and you can really hear it,” he continued. “He has this sort of bubbling quality, it’s really percolating.”

In addition to Hawkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and former guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, blink 182‘s Travis Barker, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard and Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro and Eric Avery are also featured on the album, which was produced by Andrew Watt.

Every Loser is slated for a January 6, 2023 release.