Just as you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, you shouldn't judge this home on the Texas market for its exterior.

Once you enter the 7,200-square-foot property near downtown Fort Worth, you'll be transported to a breathtaking paradise that features an indoor in-ground heated pool, game room complete with pool tables, air hockey and AstroTurf from TCU's football field, and colorful lights to make any day a party. The four-bedroom (two of which are primary bedrooms), five-bathroom home also features a full studio back house that includes with a hot tub and underground wine cellar.

The home located at 1809 Carl Street went viral on Twitter this week — and once you see the photos, you'll totally understand why. Popular account Zillow Gone Wild shared images of the interior of this $745,000 home that's been on the market for a little over four months. "You never know what’s going on inside a home, part 240923, Fort Worth edition," they wrote.

I can keep describing this beautiful home to you... but I think you should see it for yourself...