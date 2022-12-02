Missing Toddler Case In Tacoma Still Unsolved After 22 Years
By Zuri Anderson
December 2, 2022
Twenty-two years after a toddler disappeared in Western Washington, her case remains unsolved but there's new information, according to FOX 13.
Teekah Lewis was only 2 years old when she vanished from New Frontier Lanes, a bowling alley in the 4700 block of Center Street in Tacoma, on January 23, 1999. Police say she was last seen playing in the arcade section around 10:30 p.m. before she vanished.
During a Thursday (December 1) news conference, Tacoma Police released an age-progression photo of what she may look like now in her late 20s. Even though it's almost been 23 years since the case opened, her family hasn't given up hope.
"It’s like a nightmare living over and over again without any answers," Theresa Czapiewski, Teekah's mother, said. "The one thing I'll never do is give up on Teekah because I know she’s out there."
Det. Dier & Teekah Lewis' mother, Theresa Czapiewski, spoke today about Teekah's kidnapping on Jan. 23, 1999, from New Frontier's Bowling Alley that used to be in the 4700 blk of Center St. Age progression photo was done by LSU's FACES lab. Call if you have info on this crime. pic.twitter.com/J1JtFWoi3V— Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) December 1, 2022
Authorities are actively searching for the person of interest involved with the girl's disappearance. At the time, he was identified as a white man standing around 5'11" with a husky build, shoulder-length curly brown hair, a thick mustache, and a heavily pock-marked face. Police say he was seen at the bowling alley around the time Teekah went missing.
They're also looking for a maroon Pontiac Grand Am from the late 1980s to 90s that was seen speeding away from the New Frontier Lanes' parking lot shortly after Teekah disappeared. The investigation is ongoing.
"Neither her body or clothing have ever been located," Tacoma Police Detective Julie Dier said. "It is still a possibility she’s alive and does not know she was a kidnapped victim."
Anyone with tips or information about Teekah's case is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).