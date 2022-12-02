Missing Toddler Case In Tacoma Still Unsolved After 22 Years

By Zuri Anderson

December 2, 2022

Twenty-two years after a toddler disappeared in Western Washington, her case remains unsolved but there's new information, according to FOX 13.

Teekah Lewis was only 2 years old when she vanished from New Frontier Lanes, a bowling alley in the 4700 block of Center Street in Tacoma, on January 23, 1999. Police say she was last seen playing in the arcade section around 10:30 p.m. before she vanished.

During a Thursday (December 1) news conference, Tacoma Police released an age-progression photo of what she may look like now in her late 20s. Even though it's almost been 23 years since the case opened, her family hasn't given up hope.

"It’s like a nightmare living over and over again without any answers," Theresa Czapiewski, Teekah's mother, said. "The one thing I'll never do is give up on Teekah because I know she’s out there."

Authorities are actively searching for the person of interest involved with the girl's disappearance. At the time, he was identified as a white man standing around 5'11" with a husky build, shoulder-length curly brown hair, a thick mustache, and a heavily pock-marked face. Police say he was seen at the bowling alley around the time Teekah went missing.

They're also looking for a maroon Pontiac Grand Am from the late 1980s to 90s that was seen speeding away from the New Frontier Lanes' parking lot shortly after Teekah disappeared. The investigation is ongoing.

"Neither her body or clothing have ever been located," Tacoma Police Detective Julie Dier said. "It is still a possibility she’s alive and does not know she was a kidnapped victim."

Anyone with tips or information about Teekah's case is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.