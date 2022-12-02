Twenty-two years after a toddler disappeared in Western Washington, her case remains unsolved but there's new information, according to FOX 13.

Teekah Lewis was only 2 years old when she vanished from New Frontier Lanes, a bowling alley in the 4700 block of Center Street in Tacoma, on January 23, 1999. Police say she was last seen playing in the arcade section around 10:30 p.m. before she vanished.

During a Thursday (December 1) news conference, Tacoma Police released an age-progression photo of what she may look like now in her late 20s. Even though it's almost been 23 years since the case opened, her family hasn't given up hope.

"It’s like a nightmare living over and over again without any answers," Theresa Czapiewski, Teekah's mother, said. "The one thing I'll never do is give up on Teekah because I know she’s out there."