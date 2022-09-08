Seattle Woman Identified After Disappearing Over 30 Years Ago

Authorities have identified human remains discovered in Snohomish County as 29-year-old Linda Moore, who disappeared in October 1990, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officials say they used dental records to identify the remains as belonging to Moore. She was reported missing by her North Seattle family, and 32 years later, her remains were found in a remote wilderness area in March. No other details were released regarding the case.

SPD is looking for any information about Moore's death and disappearance. If you know anything, contact Detectives Norton and LaClaire in the Homicide Unit at 206-684-5550 or call the Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

