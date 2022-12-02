More Than A Dozen Loose Cattle Stop Traffic On Busy Arizona Roadway

By Ginny Reese

December 2, 2022

Photo: Arizona Department of Transportation

Traffic was stopped on a busy Arizona freeway early Friday morning after a crash caused more than a dozen head of cattle to get loose on the roadway, reported ABC 15.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue. Arizona Department of Transportation video showed that several cattle were walking in the lanes of traffic.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers closed the southbound lanes to safely remove the animals off of the road. Crews were able to safely round them up and move them away from traffic with police tape and barbed wire.

The calves came from a cattle truck that crashed into a barrier wall that separates Maryland Avenue and HOV lane freeway exit. According to crews, it is possible the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the driver was not injured in the crash. Two of the cows had to be euthanized due to injuries and another will have its injuries assessed.

There were more than 100 cows total in the truck at the time of the collision.

