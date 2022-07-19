Dozens Of Wild Animals Searching For Water In Arizona Metro Areas
By Ginny Reese
July 19, 2022
What would you do if you looked out your window and saw a bear or mountain lion drinking from your pool? Many people in Arizona have experienced this recently.
KGUN 9 reported the Arizona Department of Game and Fish has recently gotten an influx of calls. This is happening as animals explore outside their natural habitats.
Mark Hart with the Arizona Game and Fish Department in Tucson said, "This past week we got video in from a mountain lion drinking from a pool. Four weeks ago we had a mountain lion also at a pool in Marana. Two in four weeks is a lot."
Who wouldn't want a nice little #Tucson resort staycation? This mountain lion hung out poolside before leaving without incident. Hot, dry weather can send normally reclusive lions into urban areas looking for water. Secure water sources around your home and keep an eye on pets! pic.twitter.com/XXwuZRC9tL— Arizona Game & Fish (@azgfd) July 7, 2022
40 bears and 40 mountain lions have been spotted and reported in and around Tucson since the beginning of May. Hart said, "More often than not they're looking for water. We haven't really had a monsoon yet. It's been a 'nonsoon.' There's not a lot of water on the ground except in scattered locations."
Until more rain comes, more and more animals will wander into the city looking for water. So if you come across one of the animals, don't panic.
Hart said, "They're really not interested in you and they also tend to not hang around in a certain area. They are wide ranging creatures. They may move through your neighborhood in the dead of night, but they're going to keep going."