Dozens Of Wild Animals Searching For Water In Arizona Metro Areas

What would you do if you looked out your window and saw a bear or mountain lion drinking from your pool? Many people in Arizona have experienced this recently.

KGUN 9 reported the Arizona Department of Game and Fish has recently gotten an influx of calls. This is happening as animals explore outside their natural habitats.

Mark Hart with the Arizona Game and Fish Department in Tucson said, "This past week we got video in from a mountain lion drinking from a pool. Four weeks ago we had a mountain lion also at a pool in Marana. Two in four weeks is a lot."