Tennessee Couple In Disbelief After Winning Huge Lottery Prize

A couple in Tennessee are still in disbelief as they celebrate the holidays a few weeks early after scoring a massive lottery prize.

According to a release from the Tennessee Lottery, a Humphreys County couple won $300,000 after recently purchasing a winning Jumbo Jumbo Bucks instant lottery ticket rom the J Market on East Main Street in Waverly.

"We have dreamed about winning, but never something this big," the lucky couple, whose names were not shared in the release, said.

The couple, who work in the healthcare and paper industries, claimed their prize at Tennessee Lottery headquarters in Nashville this week. When asked what they plan to do with their new winnings, they said the prize comes at the perfect time to buy some gifts for their children ahead of the holidays. They also plan to use some of the prize for bills and save the funds for the future.

While the lucky Tennessee players' win came at a great time to buy gifts for their children, one recent winner in North Carolina scored a huge win on the same day she got her own gift: her new daughter. The Cabarrus County woman gave birth to her little girl mere hours before winning learning she also won a $100,000 prize.