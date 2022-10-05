Tennessee Man Scores Huge Lottery Win: 'I Guess I Got Lucky'

A man in Tennessee is celebrating his birthday a little early after winning a big prize in the state lottery.

According to a release from the Tennessee Education Lottery, a lucky lottery player identified only as JaQuon S. of Shelby County snagged a $200,000 prize after recently picking up a "Win Win Win" instant lottery ticket from the Exxon Hop In on North Germantown Parkway in Cordova. The purchase acted as a small birthday present to himself, but it ultimately brought him even more good news than getting another year older.

"My birthday is coming up, and I decided to buy one lottery ticket," JaQuon said. "I guess I got lucky!"

Because the prize had a value over $199,999, JaQuon had to travel to Nashville where he could claim his prize. The restaurant worker was joined by several members of his family, all of whom were still shocked at his good fortune.

When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, JaQuon told lottery officials he hopes to use the prize for a much-needed getaway.

"I just want to see some water on a long vacation," the lucky winner said.

According to lottery officials, the state lottery has offices in Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville. While many players across the state can claim prizes at their nearest lottery office, prizes over $199,999 must be claimed in Nashville.