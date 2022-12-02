This Is Colorado's Best Christmas Light Display

Nothing gets you in the holiday spirit faster than experiencing a vibrant, beautiful Christmas light display. Most American cities and towns throw up thousands of lights in intricate themed patterns, bringing joy to just about anybody who walks or drives through the area. They can be set up in neighborhoods, along city streets, inside zoos or attractions, and in many other locations.

The sky is certainly the limit when it comes to these stunning creations, which is why Travel + Leisure found the best Christmas light display in every state.

Colorado's most popular holiday light display is The Ski Tree! Here's why writers chose this popular event:

"Every December, the Telluride, Colorado, community gathers to light its 17-foot-tall Ski Tree, a true work of art created by local artist and metalwork creator Anton Viditz Ward that's made from donated skis — even the star at the top of the tree is made of ski poles. The tradition began in 2013 as a unique way to express the ski town residents' love of the holidays and their time on the mountain. Each year, it's assembled as part of Noel Night, which kicks off two weeks of holiday festivities throughout Telluride and Mountain Village. Prefer a more traditional display? Check out the Denver Botanic Gardens for its annual Blossoms of Light event."