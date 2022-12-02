This Is Florida's Best Christmas Light Display

Nothing gets you in the holiday spirit faster than experiencing a vibrant, beautiful Christmas light display. Most American cities and towns throw up thousands of lights in intricate themed patterns, bringing joy to just about anybody who walks or drives through the area. They can be set up in neighborhoods, along city streets, inside zoos or attractions, and in many other locations.

The sky is certainly the limit when it comes to these stunning creations, which is why Travel + Leisure found the best Christmas light display in every state.

Florida's most popular holiday light display is Walt Disney World's Holiday Festivities! Here's why writers chose this popular event:

"Walt Disney World might be called 'The Most Magical Place On Earth' all year-round, but it certainly kicks the pixie dust up a notch during the holidays. Hotels and theme parks are all decked out in holiday decor, and guests will find tasty seasonal snacks and festive entertainment that can only be enjoyed during the most wonderful time of the year. For a special treat, especially if you've got little ones in tow, don't miss Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom, which features special events starring Santa, holiday themed shows throughout the park, and Christmastime fireworks, select nights from mid-November until just before Christmas."