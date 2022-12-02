This Is North Carolina's Most Unique Christmas Tradition

Decking the halls, listening to your favorite holiday tunes, decorating a tree with lights, ornaments and tinsel. If you celebrate Christmas, chances are you have a tradition you look forward to each year. While some are pretty run of the mill, others may offer a bizarre yet still festive take on the holiday.

Insider looked at the fun and interesting holiday traditions people around the country pick up this time of year, compiling a list of the most unique Christmas tradition in each state, from an underground winter wonderland in Alabama and a town-wide scavenger hunt in Vermont to a Rhode Island tradition of building a tree out of lobster traps.

So what is North Carolina's most unique Christmas tradition?

Santa Repels down Chimney Rock

Santa Claus may be busy flying around the world on Christmas Eve, but he makes sure to stop by Chimney Rock State Park each December to repel over 300 feet down the Rock.

Here's what Insider had to say:

"Every year in Asheville, Santa climbs down the 315-foot Chimney Rock, and then joins in other Christmas festivities at the park — there's hot chocolate, cookies, as well as a kind of petting zoo."

Check out Insider's full list to see all the best, most unique Christmas traditions around the country.