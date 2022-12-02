This Is The Weirdest Home In Atlanta

Although it might seem like the United States is covered in cookie-cutter homes, there are actually quite a few dwellings in the country that break the mold. For example, one house in Arizona stands at 185-feet tall. Another in Colorado is shaped like a UFO and appeared in Woody Allen's dystopian satire Sleeper. Yet another in D.C. appears normal on the outside, but is actually a camera-filled FBI spy house on the inside. You get the picture.

The key to finding these bizarre homes is knowing where to look for them. Luckily enough for us, Cheapism recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. They decided that "The Atlanta White House" is the weirdest in Georgia. Here's what they had to say about it:

"An Iranian-born developer built this six-bedroom replica of the White House in 2002. Roughly a third the size of the real thing, it has 1600 Pennsylvania’s signature columns and even its own Oval Office and Lincoln bedroom, according to CNN. Unsurprisingly, it turned out to be a bit of a tough sell for the owner, who tried to unload it for $10 million in 2009."

Want to see more? Check out the full list of the strangest homes in every state from Cheapism.