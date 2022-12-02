This Is Washington's Best Christmas Light Display

By Zuri Anderson

December 2, 2022

Christmas lights in the suburbs
Photo: Getty Images

Nothing gets you in the holiday spirit faster than experiencing a vibrant, beautiful Christmas light display. Most American cities and towns throw up thousands of lights in intricate themed patterns, bringing joy to just about anybody who walks or drives through the area. They can be set up in neighborhoods, along city streets, inside zoos or attractions, and in many other locations.

The sky is certainly the limit when it comes to these stunning creations, which is why Travel + Leisure found the best Christmas light display in every state.

Colorado's most popular holiday light display is The Lights of Christmas! Writers say, "With over a million lights spread across 15 acres, The Lights of Christmas in Stanwood is a drive-through event that features dazzling light displays, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and plenty of yummy snacks for the drive."

As for the delicious snacks, you can expect hot and fresh mini-donuts, kettle corn from Pioneer Popcorn, and SnT Espresso. They also encourage you to put on some Christmas tunes in the car while you're cruising through the beautiful display. There's also Santa's Village, where you can stretch your legs and shop for some fun gifts!

Check out other states' extravagant holiday light displays on Travel + Leisure's website.

