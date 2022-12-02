This Restaurant Serves The Best Sushi In Georgia

When you hear the word "sushi" what restaurant comes to mind? Many restaurants offer this staple cuisine, but there is one in particular that is known for serving it best. For a sushi restaurant to be considered the best in the entire state, it must offer exceptional service, an abundant menu, and something unique that no other sushi restaurant in the state brings to the table. The best sushi restaurant in Georgia offers this, and so much more.

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best sushi in all of Georgia can be found at Sushiology in Kennesaw. Lovefood recommended trying the chef's selection nigiri.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the best place to order sushi in the state:

"Just northwest of Atlanta, the little city of Kennesaw punches above its weight when it comes to great dining options, and that includes some top spots for sushi. Make a beeline for hip Sushiology – its quirky mural depicting a sea monster sets the tone of the place. You can opt for a chef's selection of five or eight delicious nigiri, from yellowtail to ebi (shrimp), and the restaurant offers ramen and Japanese small plates too."

For more information regarding the best sushi in each state visit lovefood.com.