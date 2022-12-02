This Restaurant Serves The Best Sushi In Michigan

By Logan DeLoye

December 2, 2022

Sushi maki with salmon, shrimp, cucumber
Photo: Getty Images

When you hear the word "sushi" what restaurant comes to mind? Many restaurants offer this staple cuisine, but there is one in particular that is known for serving it best. For a sushi restaurant to be considered the best in the entire state, it must offer exceptional service, an abundant menu, and something unique that no other sushi restaurant in the state brings to the table. The best sushi restaurant in Michigan offers this, and so much more.

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best sushi in all of Michigan can be found at Noble Fish in Calwson. Lovefood recommended trying the giant "Party Tray."

Here is what Love Food had to say about the best place to order sushi in the state:

"Being a stone's throw away from happening Detroit, Clawson's food scene is often overlooked, but with gems like Noble Fish sushi restaurant. it shouldn't be. It's been dishing up a tempting menu for more than 30 years in a cheerful venue that keeps customers coming back. Choose from cooked and classic nigiri, rolls that include vegetarian options, or indulge in a mammoth "Party Tray" if you're dining with a group."

For more information regarding the best sushi in each state visit lovefood.com.

